Police have erected fencing to enforce a closure order at the TH Smith site in Great Harwood.

Officers from Lancashire Constabulary attended the Meadow Street site this morning as part of a multi-agency operation to secure the site and erect fencing in line with the three-month order granted at court last week.

The site has been subject to numerous complaints from members of the public resulting in hundreds of calls to the police and other agencies.

It was subject to a hearing at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 15, following a temporary closure notice being served on the site earlier this month. This came about as a result of a joint operation at the site between Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, the Environment Agency and Hyndburn Borough Council.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: “The ruling means the commercial side of the site generating the smoke must cease all operations for the next three months.

"In addition any persons who enter that part of the site will be subject to arrest.

"This plan supports other partnership activity such the removal of the air burner that was largely responsible for burning and Community Protection Notice prohibiting ‘the lighting and burning of waste producing smoke’.”

A spokesman said: “We have today attended the site to enforce the order granted by the court last week which will hopefully reassure the local community that we are continuing to take action in line with the direction of the court.

"We are pleased that magistrates have seen fit to hand the TH Smith waste site a closure order as it is unacceptable that members of the public should have to live in proximity with criminal, anti-social and environmental activities that have such an impact on their lives.

“The order will last for three months after which an extension can be applied for.

"We hope this reassures members of the local community that we are doing everything we can to address their concerns.

"If activity does continue at the site we will continue to work as a partnership, and will use all the powers available to us to ensure those responsible are dealt with accordingly.

“We would like to thank the community of Hyndburn once again for their patience and support while we have been working to reach this point.”