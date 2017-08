Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 69-year-old man has been hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries after colliding with a car while crossing a road.

Emergency services were called to Blackburn Road in Great Harwood shorlty before 9pm on Thursday, August 17.

Police said the collision involved a Seat Ibiza which also collided with a parked Vauxhall Combo van.

The pensioner was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information call police on 101.