Grandad-of-four Thomas Bedson died suddenly but peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 10.

Tom, 76, from Dill Hall Lane in Church, was the dearly loved husband of Christine for almost 50 years, much-loved dad of Angela and Phillip and adored grandad and playmate of Gabrielle, Abbie, Matthew and Dean.

Tom was the youngest of five sons of Harriet and Reuben Bedson and was brought up on Merseyside.

He moved to Accrington when he married Christine in 1967.

He was a fork lift truck driver for many years in various employments until retiring due to ill health in 1994.

A keen fan of darts and snooker, he was also a very competitive scrabble player.

He enjoyed holidays and travelling and after his retirement went to Australia to visit his niece.

Tom’s funeral will be held at Accrington Crematorium on Monday, December 19 at 1.40pm.

Family flowers only are requested with those who wish to asked to make donations to the British Heart Foundation c/o Hyndburn Funeral Services, Queens Road, Accrington. Telephone: 01254 233 133.