A businesswoman who won a festive competition has dedicated the award to her late mother.

Opticians shop Eyes of Harwood won the annual Best Dressed Window Competition in Great Harwood for their hand crafted display.

Zoe Wilkin, of the shop on Queen Street, said they are ‘thrilled to bits to win’ after finishing runners up last year.

She said: “It means so much as we lost my mum Pat just two months ago and she always wanted to win the completion, in fact we came second last year.

“Mum was well known and loved locally, everyone knew her as Pat in the glasses shop.

“Mum was always involved in the window display and it’s been so hard doing it without her this year, so to win means everything to us. This win is for mum.”

The award was presented by Hyndburn Mayor Tim O’Kane and included a £100 gift voucher.

The Hospice Shop came in second place and received a £50 meal voucher for Churchfield House.

The third place prize of £25, sponsored by the Great Harwood councillors, went to Gareth’s Florists.