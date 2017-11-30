Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oswaldtwistle library will officially open next month, it has been announced.

Members of the public will be able to use the ‘new and improved community facility’ from January 15.

The Observer revealed last month how campaigners were ‘very confident’ of seeing the library open early in the new year following the installation of new windows and upgrades to the heating system.

Gayle Knight said the library will officially reopen at 9am on January 15.

She said: “We are now in the process of bringing all the volunteers together to form a Friends group, provisionally called Oswaldtwistle Library Friends.

“This group will help to put on events and activities at the library, will support the librarian and will fund raise for the library.

“Anyone can join the group. The next meeting is at 11am on Wednesday, January 3, at the Civic Arts Centre.

“Meetings will remain at the Civic Arts Centre until the library opens. It is open to anyone who wants to get involved. Please come along.

“We are grateful for everyone’s support up to this point and we are looking forward to our library reopening in January.”