Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Conservative pledge to provide lifeline funding for Oswaldtwistle library if elected at May’s elections has been labelled a ‘gimmick’.

County councillor Peter Britcliffe said he has received assurances from Conservative bosses at county hall that they will find the cash should they seize control of county hall from Labour.

Coun Britcliffe said: “I have won promises from the Conservative group at LCC that if we win the election then they will provide £10,000 a year to fund the running of the community library, which is excellent news.”

The Observer reported last week how the new LAMP community group , which is hoping to re-open the library in the next three months, would needs an estimated £1,200 a month to fund the library - around £14,400 a year.

But the pledge has been dismissed as a ‘ridiculous election gimmick’ by Labour’s LCC leader Coun Jennifer Mein.

Coun Mein said it would be ‘impossible’ to provide the cash due to the council’s limited finances and budget cuts.

She added: “They won’t be re-elected, so it’s easy for them to say that. It’s just a ridiculous thing to say. We are in the process of doing an asset transfer and he says he’s going to give them £10,000. So which is it? Are they going to re-open the libraries or give them the money?

“All of their budget proposals are based on additional borrowing, additional funding from our reserves when they know we don’t have enough money going forward to fulfil our statutory obligations.

“It’s stupid things that they are not going to be able to enact. It’s just a political election gimmick and it won’t win them any friends.”

Voters will head to the polls on May 4 with 84 seats up for grabs. Labour currently holds a slender lead of 39 to the Conservatives’ 35.

Chris Brindle, chairman of LAMP, said they have received lots of support from both Labour and Conservative councillors in recent months and that the funding would be a ‘massive boost’.

He said: “Obviously we are absolutely thrilled the Conservative group have pledged to do this and we will gladly accept any help offered. If that money can come then it will really go a long way.

“We will be able to do a lot more within the library like fund educational projects and it gives us more scope.”