Heartbroken parents have bravely paid tribute to their happy and smiley two-year-old son following his sudden death from leukaemia.

Kaleb Moore, of Spring Street, Rishton, passed away in Royal Blackburn Hospital on Monday, November 13, just a day after his condition suddenly went downhill.

Dad Antony Squire, 34, said brave Kaleb had been fighting a heroic battle with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia after being diagnosed in March, enduring bouts of chemotherapy and a total of 15 operations on his legs to remove an infection.

He had been in and out of Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital as both an inpatient and outpatient since diagnosis and had been making progress.

Warehouse operative Antony said they had not had time to prepare themselves or come to terms with Kaleb’s death.

Kaleb woke up at home on Sunday looking “pale and lethargic”. Antony and Kaleb’s mum Samantha Moore took him to Royal Blackburn and they had been preparing for him to be transferred to Royal Manchester before his condition suddenly deteriorated.

Antony said: “It was very, very sudden. The infection came – and it was fast acting.

“The doctors said there was nothing they could have done – even though they went way beyond the call of duty.

“They gave him a transfusion and then at nine o’clock his heart sped up and they thought it might be sepsis.

“After ten minutes he instantly turned. His heart rate went from 159 to 29. Sam was on her way over to Manchester when I rang her and said they’re just starting CPR.”

Kaleb loved going out, especially trips to the park and playing and making things with his siblings.

Former Hollins pupil Antony said when he went for his last check up doctors had been “really happy” with his progress.

He said: “The results that he was displaying were magnificent. At the nine-week stage of treatment he had the level of leukemia in his body you would expect at 14 weeks.

“Even when he was ill he would always smile and laugh and get up and play.

“The way we look at it is, he’s not in pain. He’s not fighting anymore. As heartbreaking as it is it’s just one of those things, we are trying to get on and do him some justice and give him a proper send-off. It’s hard but we’re coping with the help of friends and family. They’ve been fantastic.”

Kaleb leaves sisters Kira, eight, and Kacey, three months, and a brother Kaiden, four.

Kaleb’s mum Samantha, 28, paid tribute to his bravery. She said: “After his operation on his legs and infection they thought he would need physio to help him walk again.

“The physio was very shocked at how quickly he got back on his feet.

“Everything that was thrown at him, he was determined. It still feels really surreal. This morning we woke up and were expecting him to be there.”

The former Norden High pupil also thanked Ronald McDonald House which put the family up on regular visits to Royal Manchester.

She added: “It’s absolutely brilliant for family. We live in Rishton and it’s a long way to get to. They’re really kind and really good to talk to.”

Kaleb’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 21 at 1pm at St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church, Rishton.