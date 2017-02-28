Chef so passionate about cakes he has them tattooed on his arm

Pastry chef Michael Lambert loves the cakes he makes so much, he’s had them tattooed all over his arm.

Michael, from Accrington, is passionate about his work as pastry chef for Manchester’s swanky Neighbourhood restaurant - and to prove it has had the cake he creates every day inked permanently onto his right arm at a cost of over £1,500.

It includes tattoos of his pink macaroons, colourful battenberg cake, chocolate tart, souffle and even a large vanilla slice.

There’s also room for some healthier sweet stuff too - with pineberries and strawberries adorning his forearm alongside a chocolate cupcake with a cherry on top.

Michael, 33, says: “Desserts are my life, this is my passion, it’s what I do for a living and it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.

“The tattoos have been done over 13 months, and £1,500 later I’ve got all my cakes on there.”

Michael has worked at some of the top restaurants in the north west, perfecting his art for sugary confections at Michelin-starred restaurant Northcote Manor and the award-winning Freemasons at Wiswell before joining the Neighbourhood restaurant group earlier this year.

He has this week helped to relaunch the restaurant’s Afternoon Tea offering - including his signature macaroons with white chocolate ganache and the mini battenberg that has become his most recent inking right at the top of his right arm.

The Afternoon Tea includes chocolate eclairs, fresh baked scones, mini lemon meringue pies, sandwiches, and of course, Michael’s favourites - macaroons.

Indeed, Michael even has a special tattoo tribute to his hero Pierre Herme, known as the godfather of macaroons, with his initials inked on his forearm.

Michael started baking as a child with his grandma, which sparked his passion for the art.

He said: “As soon as I went into college at 16 I was more into the pastry side, there was more flair and creativity with it.

“It involves a lot more skill and patience in it and I enjoyed it a lot more than being in a hot sweaty kitchen!”