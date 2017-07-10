Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after being rescued by firefighters from a house blaze.

Firefighters from Hyndburn and Blackburn equipped with breathing apparatus rescued the man, following a kitchen fire at the house on Blackburn Road, Accrington around 3.40am on Monday, July 10.

A 73-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and a joint investigation is now ongoing with Lancashire Police and the Fire Service to establish the cause of the fire.

A fire service spokesperson said they were alerted to the fire by a person who ‘feared someone may still be trapped inside’.

They said: “The fire was in the ground floor kitchen of the terraced property and firefighters used three hosereel jets to put the fire out and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “A 73-year-old man was rescued from a neighbouring property and taken to hospital for treatment.

“A joint investigation is underway with the Fire Service to establish the cause of the fire.”