Around 10,000 people gathered to celebrate the return of the Accrington Carnival with a procession to celebrate the borough’s rich history.

From the Accrington Pals, Nori Brick and Accrington Stanley to celebrities including David Lloyd, Ron Hill and Julie Hesmondhalgh, the colourful procession showcased ‘The Ages of Accrington’.

Led by the Accrington Pipe Band, the march through the town centre included Carnival Queen Helen Trickett, Princess Isobela Grace and Prince Ellis Chamberlain, schools, charities and floats from Hyndburn community groups and businesses.

It was followed by an action-packed family fun day at Oak Hill Park featuring live music, mascot races, wrestling and performances from young dancers and cheerleaders.

Gayle Knight, who chairs the Accrington Carnival Committee, said it was a ‘relaxing and joyous occasion’.

She said: “It went really well. We were incredibly lucky that the weather broke at the right time.

“We must have had up to 10,000 people there throughout the day and there was a lot of things going on. People were staying for a long time which was great to see.

“The community really got behind it and the park is a great place for an event like that with the bandstand.

“It was such a relaxing and joyous occasion and the Queen, Prince and Princess were wandering around having their pictures taken with people.

“It was a really good atmosphere and there was no trouble at all.”

The future of the biennial festival was left in doubt after the Accrington Lions pulled out as organisers in 2015, citing a shortage of help.

A new committee was formed to save it at the end of last year and they received a huge boost in February with main sponsor North Lancs Training Group stepping in with £3,500 of funding.

Gayle said: “We would like to thank everybody who got involved on one way, shape or form.

“This was an absolutely brand new committee which was formed at the end of last year.

“To put on what we put on in that time and to draw the crowds that we did, all the members of the committee are incredibly proud.

“I think there’s no reason why it won’t happen again in two years’ time.

“We hope we can build on it and get more people involved next time.”