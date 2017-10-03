Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Accrington McDonald’s restaurant has reopened after a £700,000 upgrade.

The popular Vidauct retail park branch closed for four weeks for a major refurbishment and the newly-themed ‘Restaurant of the Future’ now includes electronic display ordering, iPads for children, table service and a double drive-thru lane.

Store bosses have taken on 15 extra staff - taking the total number up to 95 - and more jobs will become available as Christmas approaches.

Business manager Carlene Connolly has worked at the store since it opened 15 years ago and said they hope to capitalise on the exciting changes in the town centre.

She said: “I think it’s a really good time to be doing it. There are new shops opening and they are trying to regenerate the town centre.

"There has also been Dominos and Farmfoods open recently nearby and a gym coming soon. We have very loyal customers.”

David Duncan, store owner, said: “It’s nice to see it open and all shiny and new. The whole point is so people can come in and choose which experience they want to have.”

The restaurant was officially reopened by Mayor Peter Britcliffe.