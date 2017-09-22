PICTURES: Amazing transformation of old Accrington fire station nearly complete

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The stunning transformation of the former Accrington fire station will be completed by the end of this year.

And the new e-cigarette manufacturer distribution facility could create up to 30 new jobs over the next 24 months.

The Observer revealed last year how Totally Wicked E-Liquid bought the Grade II listed building on Manchester Road in Accrington and will use it to transfer and expand the UK Vapour Brands part of the business.

Works began in October last year and the former fire base - which has been empty for 15 years - has been completely gutted to accommodate offices, a warehouse distribution facility, small shop, roof garden and a gym.

Fraser Cropper, managing director, said after some ‘unexpected’ delays they are now on target to finish the scheme by the end of 2017.

He told the Observer: “We are a bit more delayed that I expected and hoped for but the plan is that by the end of this year we will be complete and preparing to move our business in.”

The Blackburn-based company has been posting regular video updates on its website showing the striking redevelopment of the building.

Mr Cropper said their plans will retain the heritage of the site, which dates back to 1933.

In the video, he said: “This project is important to us. It’s a building that’s going to be a functional space but more importantly it’s a real statement of what our business ambitions are and a nod to the heritage of this building which has been left fallow for 15 years.

“My mother and father are Accringtonians, born and bred here, so it’s nice to be given the opportunity for the business to reinvest in a town like Accrington.

“It’s really exciting and I’m proud of what the architects have done. They’ve done a really good job and the people of Accrington can be equally proud of what we’ve done.”

Architect Thomas Smith said they are now getting down to the ‘nitty gritty’ of the building with fixtures and fittings going in and works are progressing at a ‘rapid scale’.