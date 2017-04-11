Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A concert band with historical roots to Accrington will hold a series of events to celebrate its 175th birthday.

The East Lancashire Concert Band was formed in 1842 as Accrington Old Band and over the years has also been known as the Accrington Military Band and Hyndburn Concert Band.

They were responsible for leading military parades through the town including the iconic parade featuring the Accrington Pals Battalion when it formed in September 1914.

Band leaders are now organising a series of special events to mark the 175th anniversary, including exhibitions at the Accrington Arndale Centre and Haworth Art Gallery and a concert at the Civic Theatre in Oswaldtwistle, where they rehearse.

Ian McGuinness, a band member, said: “We were racking our brains as to what to do to celebrate the anniversary and the obvious thing to do was to have a concert, which we are going to have at the Civic Theatre in Oswaldtwistle.

“But you are totally dependant upon the people who turn out that night and at best you are talking 150 or 200 people. It’s not a large slice of the Hyndburn population.

“Then it occurred to me to have an exhibition at the Haworth Art Gallery.

"Coincidentally in August they are doing something called ‘Amazing Accrington’ so we can do it there.

“Over the years when we have been compiling a history of the band the Heritage Centre in Accrington has helped us quite a bit so we bounced off the idea of having a pilot exhibition on their premises.

“They grabbed the opportunity. To get a few people interested we will play some rousing music in the Arndale Centre.

“It should be a great day.”

The exhibition at at the Hyndburn Heritage Centre in the Arndale Centre will be held on Saturday, April 15, and will showcase pictures and memorabilia from their long and distinguished history.

A band ensemble of around a dozen musicians will perform music in centre of the shopping mall from 1pm to 3pm.

The exhibition will then move to BBC Radio Lancashire’s Blackburn studios in June before forming part of the ‘Amazing Accrington’ exhibition at the Haworth Art Gallery.

A concert at the Civic Theatre titled A Musical Journey Through Time’ will take place on Saturday, June 10.