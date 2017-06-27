Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people gathered in Great Harwood to honour war heroes past and present.

Crowds of young and old came together with military personnel for a parade through the town to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

As well as those currently serving, the day salutes veterans of conflicts past, reservists, cadets, families and charities.

The parade started near the Town Gate on Saturday, June 24, and was led by the Stacksteads Band down Queen Street before arriving at The Plough pub for a family fun day.

Jeff Bridges, of the Great Harwood Royal British Legion, said: “It went really well. There was a good turnout and the weather was all right.

“We had associations and branches throughout the region who were there and representatives from Help for Heroes. We also held a minute’s silence for the atrocities over the last few months.”

The family fun day included a museum of military memorabilia from the last 100 years, a bouncy castle, community stalls and three performances from the Stacksteads Band. It was attended by Hyndburn Mayor Peter Britcliffe and MP Graham Jones.