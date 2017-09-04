Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Super Mario, The Incredibles and ladybirds were some of the fantastic outfits worn by participants at a family fun run.

More than 70 people, young and old, took part in the inaugural event on Sunday organised by Baxenden Cricket Club and the Baxenden Running Bugs group.

The adults laced up their running shoes for a 5k run around Baxenden while the children ran one mile around the cricket club grounds.

Cathi Sherratt, cricket club secretary, said they raised £800 for a new defibrillator at the club and now aim to make the fun run and gala day an annual event.

She said: “There were 72 people including kids who took part. We had a really good turnout and better than I expected.

“It rained from about 1pm onwards unfortunately and had it been dry we could have made a lot more money.

“We raised £800 which puts us well on our way to getting a defibrillator which costs about £1,000.

“We all had a really good day and have decided to make it an annual event to raise money for different things.”

The gala day included face painting, a bungee run and various stalls.