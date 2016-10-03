PICTURES: Haircuts and hot rods at new Accrington barber shop

A hairdresser who feared she would never be able to cut hair again after a car crash has opened a barber shop - with a difference.

Nicky Barlow was unable to cut hair for two years due to a shoulder injury - but after physiotherapy and gym sessions she gradually felt able to start again and began a mobile barber’s service with one or two customers a day.

She has now opened Nicky’s Barbershop, on Mount Street in Accrington, which has a hot rod car theme with rock ’n’ roll, film and sports memorabilia and a US flag-themed staircase.

The shop is something the former financial advisor feared she would never achieve, however, after badly damaging her shoulder in a car crash just after she had finished her hairdresser training at AccRoss College.

Delighted Nicky, 43, explained: “I was heartbroken after the accident, and I just don’t want to put my life on hold anymore.

“I trained as a hairdresser because I’m a people person, so I’m really happy to be doing this. It’s just me at the shop at the moment but if I get busy I may take someone else on as well.”

The mum-of-three, who has been a barber for four years, said she wanted to get away from the standard black and white theme and do something that would get people talking.

She said: “I did a bit of research and and thought a lot of barber shops just have no character.

“I’m a rock chick and have never followed the crowd. I’ve seen similar things in America so decided to do something that will start conversations.

“There is an old scaffold board on the wall and photos of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jaws.

“Everyone who’s seen it loves the design.”

Customers at the shop will get a free bag of sweets and can play on an X Box while they wait.

And there will also be a fish tank courtesy of Nicky’s husband, Giles Barlow, who runs tropical fish store Barlows Aquatic Trading next door.

Nicky, who lives in Helmshore, added: “Giles’ input has been massive, he’s been great, really supportive.”

The shop launched last week and will be open on Tuesdays to Saturdays from 8.30 to 5pm, with late night opening on Thursdays until 7pm and on Fridays, when the shop opens from 7.30am to 6pm.