Hundreds of cricket fans flocked to watch international stars go head to head in a Bank Holiday tournament.

Pakistan’s Sohaib Maqsood was among stars in the ‘Accrington Premier League Super 6s’ tournament held on Highams playing fields in Accrington.

The event featured ten teams from Accrington and all over the North West, who battled it out for £500 in prize money.

Great Harwood side Chattroh came out on top.

Khizer Aslam, the tournament’s organiser, said: “We just wanted to do something for the community and it was a great success. There were 110 people playing and there about three or four hundred there watching.”

Khizer, who owns his own furniture business, said the quality of cricket on show was a draw for spectators.

He said: “We had Sohaib Maqsood, and loads of other international professionals who play in the Lancashire League - you don’t get to see that kind of quality that often. I think it’s the most successful cricket event in Accrington - and I’ve been playing for 14 years - and others have said the same to me.”