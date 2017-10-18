Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kind-hearted children donated more than 50 harvest food boxes to Hyndburn residents.

Pupils from Peel Park primary school in Accrington brought in packs and tins of food and delivered them to elderly residents nominated by parents and staff.

A school spokesperson said: “The residents we delivered to were overjoyed that they had been nominated by someone and wanted us to pass on their thanks to all our kind parents and children.

“It has been a wonderful experience and the children were an absolute credit to our school.”

Reception pupils also had ‘great fun’ making their own scarecrows with the help of family members.

Headteacher Alison Padgett said: “They are now beautifully displayed against our fence.”