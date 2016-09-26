PICTURES: Owner says £1m Accrington trampoline park could open this year

A £1 million state-of-the-art trampoline park in Accrington could be open by the end of the year, the Observer can reveal.

Work is already under way on ‘The Jump Works’, off Sydney Street, and co-owner Sander Douglas said he is aiming to have it ready by the Christmas holidays.

The 30,000 sq ft facility will employ up to 50 staff and include interconnected trampolines, angled walls, roll-over platforms, a ‘ninja park’, slamdunk basketball nets, grab bags, trick airbags, and a 115-space car park.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy the use of free wi-fi, sports television channels, an on-site cafe serving healthy food and take part in different fitness classes.

Sander has been based at the site for 20 years and his current business RSC Europe Ltd will continue to operate there, but in a reduced capacity.

He said: “We are hoping to get it ready for the Christmas holidays, but it depends on how things progress and how fast we can get it all done. We have started on the work.

“I have two young children. They both love trampolining and I thought that could be something I could put into my building in Accrington.

Trampoline park co-owner Sander Douglas

“They have gone to the trampoline park in Preston and I contacted them and they put me in touch with their architect.

“I also did a lot of market research and there is nothing really for the kids in Accrington to do. A lot of them play on our car park after hours and at weekends.

“I came up with this idea and I think it goes hand in hand with each other. The building has everything to offer for a trampoline park. It’s big enough and high enough.”

Sander, who lives in Brockhall Village, said: “The car business is going to remain and we’ve got enough room to run both businesses.

“I’ve had to downsize the car parts business because of the climate of the industry itself. We are primarily a Renault specialist but our market has shrunk and we had to do something different.

“Everything has been positive and we’ve not had any negative reaction. The working men’s club across the road are all for it and the neighbours nearby who have kids have been coming in asking us when it’s going to be open.”

Sander said The Jump Works will open seven days a week and they are looking to work closely with local schools to hold sessions at the facility.