PICTURES: Police appeal after teenager injured in head-on collision

A mum has issued a plea for help to trace a van driver after her teenage son was involved in a head-on collision.

Josh Field was cycling into Accrington along Manchester Road near to The Victoria pub, before colliding head-on with an oncoming car.

The 17-year-old was lying on the street in shock when the van driver picked him up and dropped him off at his home in Baxenden before driving off.

Josh, who works part-time at the McDonald’s restaurant in Rising Bridge, was treated for cuts, sprains and ligament damage and is now suffering with ‘severe pain’ to his ribs, back, neck and shoulders.

His £800 bike was also left in a ‘complete mess’.

His mum Claire Field, 39, has appealed for help to find the van owner.

The mum-of-three said: “We put an appeal on Facebook and it’s been shared over 530 times.

"If he’s local then I bet he’s seen it. I just hope he comes forward.”

The bike Josh was riding at the time of the collision.

The incident happened shortly after 2.30pm on Friday, August 19.

Lancashire Police have appealed for information.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for information that may lead to the identification of a witness to a collision involving a 17-year old cyclist on Manchester Road, Baxenden that occurred around 2.30pm on Friday, August 19 as the cyclist was heading in the direction of Accrington.

“The witness was driving a White Nissan NV200 (pictured) and following the collision, the driver took the cyclist and his bicycle home before driving off - but did not leave his contact details.

White Nissan NV200

“The cyclist attended hospital for treatment having received some bumps and scrapes. However, his road bike was damaged beyond repair.

“Were you this witness, did you witness the collision yourself, or do you know someone who drives one of these vans and would likely have been in the Baxenden area around this time?

"Please ring 101 quoting log number LC-20160819-1215 and ask to speak with PC Turner if you have any information that may assist us with our enquiries.”