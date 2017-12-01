Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly 10,000 people gathered in Accrington for a ‘fabulous’ Christmas countdown and fireworks event.

Families and shoppers braved the freezing cold temperatures to enjoy a live music show, Christmas funfair and craft fair, and an enormous snow globe in the town centre.

The packed entertainment programme included live performances by X-Factor stars Sam Lavery and Ryan Lawrie, Britain’s Got Talent’s Mr Zip, Brooke Layla from The Voice Kids and local singers Ella Shaw and Claudia Thompson.

Black Lace also got the crowd singing and dancing with their classic hit ‘Agadoo’ and Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Max Stryjek and mascot Winstanley also took to the stage on Broadway.

The evening culminated with a ‘spectacular’ fireworks show lighting up the night sky above Accrington in a ‘colourful extravaganza’.

Accrington youngster Finley Rosbotham, who was due to light up the town, was unable to attend, organisers said.

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson, said: “What a fabulous live event! Over 9,500 people gathered on Broadway to start the countdown to Christmas in Accrington.”

Coun Clare Cleary, portfolio holder for Accrington town centre, said: “The Christmas countdown was a real team effort with fantastic collaboration from Hyndburn council staff, Leisure Trust staff, Scott Dawson, 2BR and the police.

“The hard work on the night and in the months leading up to it led to a very well organised safe event that sets Amazing Accrington as having the premier Christmas event this year.”

The event was organised by Hyndburn council and sponsored by Duckworths Estate Agents and Accrington and Rossendale College.