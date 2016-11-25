How we use Cookies
PICTURES: Young bakers go head to head in team competition

  • Updated
  • By

Eight primary schools are involved in the Bake Off at Norden High School

Budding young Mary Berrys and Paul Hollywoods have been cooking up a storm at a junior bake off competition.

Youngsters from eight local primary schools are going head to head against their schoolmates to bake fairy cakes and chocolate chip cookies in the first round of the contest at Norden High School in Rishton.

The pupils are able to use their imagination to bring anything with them to enhance the look or taste of the finished product.

They are assisted by Norden Year 10 and 11 GCSE Food Technology students, who are also helping to host the event.

The top two teams from each school will return for the semi-finals in the New Year, with the grand final being held sometime around Easter.

The opening round is currently underway for the six participating Hyndburn schools St Mary Magdalen’s, Accrington; St John’s, Great Harwood; St Bartholomew’s, Great Harwood; Rishton Methodist; Great Harwood Primary and St Peter &amp; St Paul’s, Rishton.

So far confirmed winning team members are Shumaila Akhtar, Noah Fisher and Fatima Jameel; Abigail Hill, Hassan Bashir and Ayaan Mahmood; Ebony Molineux, Emma Jones and Natasha Ibrar; Zainab Hussain, Megan Ashton and Lily Denver; Halima Shakeel, Sophie Wright and Amelia Marsden; Katie Beaumont, Olivia Sharples and Anas Karim; Joshua Brown, Lexie Leathert, Freya Montgomery and Abi Sanderson; Luke Gillespie, Ben Green and Kaitlin Howarth.

The event is being partially sponsored by Victor Yu of Yu and You, Alderley Edge and Victor will come and judge the finals.

