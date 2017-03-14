Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to build up to 84 homes on farmland near a speeding hotspot would be a ‘disaster’ if approved, councillors have warned.

A proposal has been submitted by Clive Rawlinson for outline permission to create a housing development at Warcock Green Farm house, off Stanhill Road and Mount St James in Knuzden.

The scheme would include a variety of housing types and road changes would also be made to help accommodate extra traffic.

Access would be from Mount St James with a new mini-roundabout at the junction with Windsor Road.

However, ward councillors said the development would be a ‘nightmare’ and would place extra burden on the roads and local services.

Coun Lisa Allen said: “I’m not for it at all because I think it will be a disaster with the added traffic, which is horrendous up there.

"There will be 84 supposedly superior homes so you could be talking at least two cars per home. I think it’s going to be a worse nightmare than it already is now.”

Coun Paul Thompson said he has received a ‘lot of objections’ from local residents.

He said: “It’s too many houses and they are asking for problems. You would have to shut Moss Lane off and make it access-only otherwise it will be a rat run.

"I think there’s enough grounds to put up a fight.”

A traffic report carried out by independent consultant’s DTPC said there are ‘no reasons why the scheme should not be approved from a transportation point of view’.

In documents sent to the council, they said Stanhill Road is ‘by reputation a fast road’ but safety issues ‘could be resolved by mitigation works’.

Accident figures over a five-year period also only show an average of one incident a year.

Steven Hartley, of agents Hartley Planning and Development Associates, said the application is ‘only an outline for the council to consider the principle of housing’.

He said: “It is, nonetheless accompanied by a traffic report carried out by an independent consultant and where the conclusion is favourable to the scheme.

“As part of the process we have leafleted some 110 homes in the area to inform residents of the application and to seek their comments and in addition have sent details to local councillors.

“Not everyone, of course is in favour. Some have objected but others have replied in favour.”