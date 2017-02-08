Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to find a man who is wanted in connection with a burglary in Accrington.

Officers would like to speak to Jamie Stanton, 22, from Accrington, following a burglary at a house on Spencer Street which happened overnight between November 26 and November 27 last year.

Two sets of car keys were stolen from inside the house and a Renault Modus and a Vauxhall Astra were taken from the driveway.

Stanton is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, proportionate build with dark brown hair. It is thought that he could be in the Rochdale or Oldham areas of Greater Manchester.

If anyone has seen Jamie Stanton or has any information on his whereabouts they are urged to contact police on 01282 472104 or 472015 or they can call 101 quoting log 461 of November 27.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.