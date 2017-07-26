Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl who was last seen at Accrington rail station.

Paulina Miler, 14, was last seen at around 3.30pm on Sunday, July 23, boarding a train heading towards Preston.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 5ins tall with shoulder length black hair.

Police said Paulina, from Nelson, was last seen wearing a green cropped hoodie with print on the front, light blue skinny jeans, black Nike trainers with orange trim, and she was carrying a pink cross shoulder snakeskin effect bag.

Anyone with information please call police on 101 quoting log number 0957 of July 23.