Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man after a ‘violent’ shop robbery.

Andrew Christopher Tomlinson, who has links to Accrington, is being sought by officers in relation to the incident on Tuesday, November 14.

The 32-year-old, who uses the name Chris, is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 9ins tall, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

He has links to Accrington, Leyland, Chorley, Preston and Wigan, and is also wanted on recall to prison after failing to return to his registered address in Liverpool last month.

Police said the robbery happened on Turpin Green Lane in Leyland at around 7.50pm.

The shopkeeper suffered cuts to his hands after trying to grab two knives being held by one of the two offenders and was hit over the head with a hammer.

DS Ian Derbyshire, from Chorley CID, said: “We would urge the public not to approach Tomlinson but to contact the police. If you have seen him, or know where he may be, please get in touch with us immediately.

“Similarly, if Tomlinson himself sees this appeal, I would urge him to attend the nearest police station to talk to us before he makes matters worse for himself.”

Anyone with information call 01257 246190 or 101 quoting incident reference 1478 of November 14.