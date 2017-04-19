Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to find a man who was last seen in Accrington.

Tung Do, 17, who is a Vietnamese national, was last seen on Empress Street at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, March 12.

He is described as 5ft 7in tall, slim build with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with grey shoulders, a green/grey body warmer, black trousers, light grey Nike trainers and a black Manchester United beanie hat.

It is thought that he could have travelled to London.

PC Mike Davis, of Blackburn Police, said: “Tung Do has not been seen for some time now and we would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact us so that we can make sure he is safe.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 849 of March 12.