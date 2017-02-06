Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police attended a pub to reports of a ‘street brawl’ in the early hours of the morning.

Lancashire police say they were called about 3am on Sunday, February 5 to reports of a public order incident outside the Walmsley Arms on Queen Street in Great Harwood.

A spokesperson said: “There were a large group fighting outside on the road and staff members from the pub were trying to break it up.

“Police attended the scene and the pub was closed.”

Police confirmed there were no arrests following the incident.