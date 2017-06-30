Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police were called after an ‘altercation’ between four men by a Great Harwood supermarket.

Officers responded to a report around 11.50am of an altercation by Tesco on Queen Street where three men were said to be fighting with another man.

The lone man is believed to have then got into his car and driven away from the scene.

No one is understood to be seriously injured.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called to reports of an altercation with three men on one side and one man on the other.

“It seems like a bit of an assault but the injuries aren’t too serious.”