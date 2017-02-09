Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have been criticised for failing to attend a public meeting just days after a ‘worrying’ shooting incident.

Oswaldtwistle councillor Peter Britcliffe said he was ‘very disappointed’ that the local neighbourhood team did not turn up at an area forum meeting in person – instead sending a written update.

He told the meeting that they only needed to be there for 15 minutes three or four times a year and ‘it’s not a lot to ask’.

The meeting was held just days after a shooting incident in which police say a firearm was discharged from a dark Range Rover at people sat in another vehicle.

Six men from Blackburn have since been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident, including two on suspicion of attempted murder.

Coun Britcliffe said residents were ‘very worried’ and the police should have attended to answer their questions.

He told the meeting: “I’m very disappointed at the police that they couldn’t spare 15 minutes this evening.

“It’s not a lot to ask and at a time when there’s been a violent shooting incident in the town. I’ve had lots of residents complaining to me and frankly have been quite worried.

“I think the police should have been here to reassure residents that all that is possible is being done to make sure dreadful incidents of this kind are something that we are not going to see as a regular feature of life in the town. A detailed report isn’t the point. People want to ask questions.”

Sergeant John Kennedy said it was the first time in many years that they have been unable to attend the meeting and that they provided a written report.

He said: “On this occasion it wasn’t possible to provide a local officer as there wasn’t one available at that time.

“We communicated our lack of availability prior to the start of the meeting. We always make clear when attending community meetings that we are operational, frontline officers. We attend in uniform with a personal radio which often causes us to leave meetings midway to attend to policing matters within the community.

“This is understood and generally appreciated by members of the community who will have seen us hurry from meetings on many occasions to attend to more pressing matters.”

Sgt Kennedy said officers spent a ‘good deal of time’ after the shooting incident providing reassurance and delivering leaflets.

He also said they hold regular PACT meetings and engage with the public on social media.