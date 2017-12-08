Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after dozens of metal panels were stolen.

Lancashire Police are appealing for information following the theft of 94 aluminium panels from an address on Cut Lane, Rishton.

The theft is believed to have occurred some time between 5pm on Wednesday, December 6 and 8am on Thursday, December 7.

The panels are 3 metres long, 2.4 metres wide and 44mm thick. Each weighs around 300kg.

PC Steven Leigh, of Blackburn Police, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down these panels.

“If you saw any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the theft or if you have any information that could help us with our investigation, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 264 of December 7, 2017.