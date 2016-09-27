Police looking for possible weapon after death of Mohammed Yousaf

Mohammed Yousaf, 65, from Accrington, who was found dead in a flat on Granville Road

Police are appealing for information following the death of a 65-year-old man in Accrington.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of Mohammed Yousaf was found at a flat on Granville Road on Wednesday, September 21.

Officers attended and found he had suffered serious head injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are now looking for a possible weapon.

Detectives are also appealing to residents to check land around their homes for anything suspicious, as they believe a weapon used may have been discarded following the alleged attack.

Detective Superintendent Paul Withers, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Mohammed Yousaf was a 65-year-old man of diminutive stature, who was found dead at his home last week.

“We are now appealing to anybody with information about the incident to get in touch with us.

“Maybe you saw something or somebody in the area that seemed suspicious in the days before September 21, or maybe you heard someone discussing Mr Yousaf’s death. If you have any information – no matter how small – we would urge you to get in touch with us.

“We are also still trying to trace the weapon used and are looking into the possibility that it may have been discarded following the incident. We would ask that all residents in the vicinity of Granville Road check gardens and land for anything suspicious.

“If you do find anything that could have been used in this attack, please do not move it and contact us immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 253 of September 21.

Muhammed Arif, 44, of Washington Street, Accrington has been charged with Mr Yousaf’s murder and is due to appear at Preston Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday, September 28).

Detectives have arrested a 37-year-old woman from Todmorden in West Yorkshire on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. She has been bailed until November 3.