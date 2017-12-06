Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police want to speak to a woman in connection with a series of shoplifting incidents.

Hyndburn police have issued a photo appeal to trace Kerry Louise Murphy, who they say they would like to speak in connection with a number of alleged offences of shoplifting in Accrington.

Kerry, 32, is Scottish, and described as white, 5’6” tall, with blue eyes and long light brown hair, which is usually tied back.

If you have any information, call 01254 353135 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively email Accrington.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk