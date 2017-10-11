Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular bakery had to be closed for several days over safety fears.

Council building control officers were called to Martin’s Bakery and an adjoining building on Union Road, Oswaldtwistle on October 5, after concerns about their ‘structural integrity’.

Bakery owner Lyndon Martin said his shop had to be evacuated over safety fears, and praised the ‘quick thinking’ of his staff and nearby business owner Joanne McGloine for averting any danger.

Concrete had to be pumped into the basement of number 327 Union Road - the building next door - following the incident.

The bakery reopened on Tuesday, October 10.

Hyndburn council said it served a Building Act notice on the owner of number 327 because it ‘was considered to be dangerous and immediate action was required to make it safe’.

A spokesperson said: “Building Control officers were called out following concerns about the structural integrity of the buildings. The bakery and shop were closed to protect staff and the public, and later that day contractors filled the basement of 327 with concrete. After further emergency works were undertaken by the owner officers have now confirmed both properties have been made safe.”