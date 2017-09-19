Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A public meeting will be held tonight in a bid to save a popular Christmas event.

Over the last two years, thousands of people have flocked to Warner Street in Accrington for the Dickensian Christmas evenings.

The events have featured a jam-packed schedule of entertainment including ‘pop-up’ nativity plays, Father Christmas and his live reindeer, a candlelit procession, markets and Victorian fairground rides.

However, its future has been thrown into doubt.

Gayle Knight, chairman of the Accrington Carnival Committee, said they are now planning on taking over the reins of the event and has organised a meeting to rally support.

A provisional date for the event has been set at December 7, but has yet to be confirmed.

The meeting will be held at the Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre and Theatre on Tuesday, September 19, from 6pm to 7pm.