A school has been rated as ‘good’ two years after being told it ‘required improvement’.

Pupils and staff are celebrating after St Nicholas CE primary school in Church was rated by Ofsted as ‘good’ in every area of leadership, teaching, pupil development and outcomes, and early years provision.

Lead inspector Jeremy Barnes praised headteacher Vicky Axon for being at the ‘forefront of this change’ and said that her ‘quiet determination to secure better outcomes for pupils has galvanised staff into raising expectations and improving lessons’.

In his report, he said: “Strong and determined leadership has ensured that improvements noted at the time of the last inspection have accelerated.

“The five core values, visible on walls throughout the school, guide the staff in their commitment to the pupils.

“There is a unity and shared purpose, driven by the headteacher, to which all in the school community subscribe.

“Improvements in the standards of writing throughout the school since the last inspection mean that pupils make good progress and reach expected standards.

“Children get off to a flying start in the early years. They thoroughly enjoy the rich variety of learning experiences that are on offer.”

Mr Barnes said the standards of teaching and behaviour have ‘improved significantly’ since the last inspection in January 2015.

Results in key stage two reading and maths, which were below the national standards in 2016, have also seen ‘rapid progress’.

Ofsted said in order for the school to achieve an outstanding rating they need to improve the quality of teaching further by giving more opportunities for pupils to explain their learning and ensure that time in all lessons ‘is used productively in order to challenge pupils more’.

They also said that the school’s humanities subjects could also be further developed.

Mrs Axon said the ‘whole school family are very pleased with the outcome of the inspection’.

She said: Pupils and staff alike have worked very hard to make the improvements that are acknowledged in the report.

“We are delighted that the inspectors recognised our commitment to the school’s ethos and values and that the staff’s dedication and drive have been central to making rapid improvements.”