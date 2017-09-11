Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an investigation into a junior football match after a large fight involving 20 people broke out.

Officers were called to an under-16s football match match between Globe Park JFC, from Accrington, and Tottington United.

Lancashire Police said they were called to a ‘public order offence and a report of 20 people fighting during the football game’.

A spokesperson said: “The under-16s referee had made decisions that neither team agreed with.

“Tensions boiled over between rival supporters and some of the footballers became involved.

“Adults then started fighting and various people received injuries.”

Police said no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing to ‘find out who the offenders are’.

The game was being held at Blackburn Central High School on Haslingden Road and the incident was reported to police at around 10.50am on Saturday, September 9.

The match was being played as part of the Bolton, Bury and District Football League U16s A-division.

Its website lists the match as ‘abandoned’.