Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents say they are bracing themselves for an ‘absolute traffic nightmare’ after a housing development was approved.

Hyndburn’s planning committee has given the go-ahead for the 24-home scheme on grazing land off Rhoden Road, Oswaldtwistle, despite eight objections.

It comes after a separate 34-home scheme was approved for land on the other side of Rhoden Road last June.

Planning agents for the applicant Mr C Cronshaw said highways issues have been ‘dealt with thoroughly through the application process’ and there are no objections from Lancashire County Council highways team.

But resident Simon Thomas said the area is ‘already beyond its capacity to cope with new housing’. He also claimed the traffic survey conducted on nearby Roe Greave Road as part of the scheme was ‘flawed’ and ‘hasn’t been considered properly’.

Speaking on behalf of residents at the meeting, he said: “In the past this planning committee recognised the problem and refused development on this same back field partly because of too much extra traffic along heavily congested routes. That was six years ago and since then the traffic has got worse.

“Our area is already beyond its capacity to cope with new housing. It’s not sustainable to keep building on yet more of our green fields and load our roads with yet more traffic. There’s no way this development could go ahead without creating an absolute traffic nightmare and permanent harm to our community.”

Mr Thomas said up to 114 extra cars could end up using the road when both Rhoden Road developments are completed.

But Paula Fitzgerald, planning agent, said their scheme has ‘significantly evolved’ since the initial application in 2015 and has been reduced from 33 to 24 homes.

She told the meeting: “The project team have worked hard to get a scheme together which has met the issues of highway, design and ecology.

“Every effort has been made to create a housing development designed within the context of its surroundings and a scheme that will have a positive contribution to the existing townscape.

“The project team didn’t underestimate issues which have arisen on highways and have been dealt with thoroughly throughout the application process.”

The planning committee followed officers’ recommendation to approve the application on a majority vote.