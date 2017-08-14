Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fed up residents have hit out after months of nuisance fireworks which have been keeping people awake until 2am.

Readers contacted us to complain about the worrying anti-social behaviour, which is also upsetting pets.

David Tuck, says loud fireworks, believed to be coming from somewhere in the centre of Accrington, are becoming a serious problem for people in the area.

David, who lives in Church, says he is constantly woken in the early hours as a result of loud bangs coming from the direction of Tesco.

He said: “It’s like every single night between 10pm and 2am. You just get off to sleep and then it starts, and sets the dogs off barking.

“I spoke to people around Church area and they have said it is a nuisance. It’s been going on constantly for quite a few months where they let off really loud ones - with really quite big explosions. It’s like show-quality fireworks.

“Last night they went off until midnight, the night before it was 2am. It seems to be seven nights a week.”

The 39-year-old added: “It wakes me up, it wakes my ten-year-old daughter up, I don’t know why they are doing this as a prank.

“It’s really disturbing, I have got lung disease and I already find it difficult to sleep, and when these bangs wake you up that’s it, you can’t get to sleep again.

“They are a really bad anti-social problem, but I don’t know who to report it to get help.”

