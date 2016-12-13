Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Disruption was caused after a lorry crashed under a railway bridge, causing it to overturn.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon, December 12, on Blackburn Road in Oswaldtwistle.

Blackburn Road was closed in both directions while diesel that had spilled onto the road was cleared.

Police said the vehicle was recovered at 7.50pm and roadblocks were removed at around 8pm.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at about 4.40pm on Monday to Blackburn Road in Oswaldtwistle where a truck - a white Volvo articulated goods lorry - had gone under the railway bridge and flipped over as it was too big.

“Fire officers and an ambulance also attended but the driver was okay and no ambulance was needed.

“No damage to the bridge was apparent and no other vehicles were involved.”

Police said no-one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.