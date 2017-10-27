Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shopkeeper was threatened at knife point as a masked man snatched hundreds of pounds from an off licence.

The offender entered the Mr Booze store on Haywood Road in Accrington armed with two kitchen knives at around 9.05pm on Thursday, October 26.

According to police the man then threatened the 54-year-old shopkeeper before snatching £900 from the till before fleeing towards East Crescent.

The victim was unharmed in the raid.

Described as a white male, 5ft 8in tall and of medium build the thief was wearing a black jacket with blue toggles with the hood up.

He also had a blue scarf covering his face and was wearing black, stone grey jeans with yellow, possibly brown stitching on the pockets as well as black pumps.

Detectives are appealing for information and are urging anyone who recognises the man pictured to contact police.

Det Con Shazia Sadiq, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have launched an investigation following a robbery in Accrington.

“The incident has left the victim very shaken and upset and we want to find the person responsible as soon as possible.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man described. The knives used include a black handled five inch blade, as well as a second, blue handled knife, four inches long.

“If you can assist with our enquiries, contact police immediately.”

This is the third off licence to be held up at knife point in three weeks, however police say they cannot say at this stage whether they are linked.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference ED1717828. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.