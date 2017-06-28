Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pool bosses have defended a decision to axe evening and weekend sessions for members.

Swimmers at Accrington Academy have been told opening hours will be slashed from September, to free up space for community swimming and the Pioneer club, which trains at the baths.

Members can currently make use of the 25m six-lane pool for 27 hours a week, on weekday mornings and evenings and weekend afternoons for monthly rates from £19.50.

They have been told this will be cut to just a 90-minute ‘early bird’ window on Mondays to Fridays, from 7am to 8.30am, a reduction of more than 70 per cent.

Carol Allen, 61, visits the pool a couple of times a week to swim up to a mile, but says she will have to give up as there is no adequate alternative for lane swimming at times suitable for her.

She said: “I’m gutted. What they’re saying is it would only be open in the mornings - and the evenings and weekends are going altogether.

“We pay nearly £20, which is a good deal.

“I was told there are about 300 people on this membership.

“What they’re saying is if you just want to use the pool it’s £13.50, but they’ve only got one and a half hours, five days a week.

“The discount is just silliness.”

Carol, who lives in West End, said she needs to get to work for soon after 8am so the proposed ‘early bird’ time slot is simply not an option for her.

She said: “If I go to swim at 7 o’clock in the morning by the time I have done my 40-odd minutes it will be 7.40 before I get out of the pool and there’s no way I can get to work.

"I’m not going to be able to swim.

“There’s quite a lot of people annoyed about it. Swimming is the ideal exercise for people my age.

"The teatime slot is a perfect slot. I’m home for six o’clock and you’ve got your whole evening then.”

A spokesperson for Accrington Academy, said: “From September we have decided that we will refine the usage of the pool between the current partners.

"This will mean that Pioneer Swim club will have some additional time allocated to the pool to increase community swimming programmes which will see pool use increase.

"Unfortunately this does affect some members available slots, for which we have reduced our costs accordingly.

“The pool will remain open to members for early morning swim.”