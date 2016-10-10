Running legend Ron Hill's wife May gets road name to match

Olympic running legend Ron Hill and his wife May now have their own set of his-and-hers road names after a street name in her honour was unveiled in a surprise ceremony.

Ron and May were visiting Ron Hill Way, off Blackburn Road in Accrington, on the pretence of seeing how the new development was progressing, but little did May know they were actually going to reveal her very own road - ‘May Hill Close’ - just two streets away.

May, who was brought up in Church, said she was shocked but “thrilled” by the gesture.

She said: “I just can’t believe it, I can’t wait until I tell my grandchildren I’ve got a road named after me. It’s such a shock, I thought we were here to look at buying a house! I’m thrilled to have it. It was unbelievable when I saw the sign.”

May Hill Close has been built as part of phase two of ‘Project Phoenix’, a £55 million partnership between Hyndburn council and Keepmoat Homes to regenerate the west of Accrington with 500 high-quality new homes.

The couple now have their very own roads, just a stone’s throw from where they first met when they were ‘courting’ in their teens, more than 55 years ago.

Ron Hill Way was named after evergreen runner Ron back in 2014.

May, 79, said. “I used to work in a weaving shop near Accrington Grammar and I used to see him at dinner times. He’d come in the weaving shop, but he wouldn’t like the noise.

“It’s nice to come back to Accrington and see it all again, although it has changed a lot since we were growing up.”

Ron Hill way is part of 134 high quality new homes built on Acorn Park two years ago and May Hill Close forms part of the latest phase of a further 103 homes.

The final set of 103 homes is due for completion at the end of the calendar year, and works to finish surfacing the roads of the new estate is well underway.

Ron Hill at the unveiling of 'Ron Hill Way' in Accrington in 2014

Former Springhill and Accrington Grammar School pupil Ron, who has just turned 78, said he was “surprised but pleased” to be told that May would also be getting her own road in the new development.

He said: “The looks of these places, compared with what things were like when we were young, you could never predict anything like this.

“It’s quite different to the house I was brought up in on Dale Street, two up, two down with an outside loo. It’s definitely changed for the better.”

Ron added: “It’s not the norm these days for people to stay together but we have managed 55 years.”