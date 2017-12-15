Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A primary school has closed due to ‘dangerous weather conditions’.

Huncoat primary school has announced they will be closed on Friday, December 15, due to ‘sheets of ice’ on the playground, steps and surrounding roads.

A post on the school’s Facebook page said: “Due to the dangerous weather conditions this morning of the playground, steps and surrounding roads, Huncoat Primary School will be closed today. Thankyou.”

Accidents have also been reported on the M65 and A56.

Several vehicles have reportedly ‘skidded off’ the M65 motorway including one car on the westbound carriageway between Rishton and Accrington.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “Driving conditions across East Lancs are difficult this morning, the speed limit on the M65 currently down to 20mph in places due to vehicles skidding off the road on ice. PLEASE drive to the conditions.”

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on the A56 Edenfield Bypass between Haslingden and the M66 causing congestion.

All lanes have now reopened with delays of up to 15 minutes being report.

Five vehicles were also stuck in snow on Grane Road on Thursday evening.