Two schoolgirls smashed their fundraising targets after having a combined 23 inches of hair chopped off between them.

Francesca Aquilina, five, and eight-year-old Effie Skillen have raised more than £1,300 from separate challenges to help the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs for children with hair loss.

Effie, from Great Harwood, who raised more than £1,000 after having 11 inches of hair cut off, was also fundraising for Milly’s Smiles.

Francesca, known as Frankie, from Lower Antley Street in Accrington, had a whopping 12 inches chopped in her first ever haircut. A pupil at St Anne’s and St Joseph’s school, she was hoping to raise £100 but collected more than three times that amount.

Frankie’s parents, Gillian and Mark, 38, a media lecturer at Burnley College, are both proud of their daughter – and love her new look.

Gill, 35, a trainer assessor at Bury College, said: “We are really pleased that she has managed to raise this much. We didn’t think that so many people would donate.

“It means that as well as her hair being made into a wig, enough had been raised to buy a wig for [other] children.

“We both love it, it really suits her. I was very nervous when she was getting it cut but she was all smiles. She was very excited and didn’t stop smiling all the way through.

“She loves it short and has got herself some new hair bands to wear.”

Our Lady and St Hubert’s School pupil Effie is already considering growing her hair out and starting another campaign – and mum Kelly Dunne and her partner, Callum, 31, said they are ‘so very proud of her’.

Kelly, 33, said: “We are completely shocked at how much she’s raised so far. We think it looks beautiful and really suits her. Her friends have all said that she suits it, too.”

Nurse Kelly, of Shaftesbury Avenue, added: “She said she wasn’t nervous at all but I think she was a bit. She was giggling when she was having it cut – she said she’s glad that she has had it cut and doesn’t regret it.

“She’s so pleased that she’s raised so much money for Milly’s Smiles and the Little Princess Trust. She’s so glad that her hair will be donated to help another child experiencing hair loss.

“She wants to grow it again and cut it off to donate it.”