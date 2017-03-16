Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff and pupils at an Accrington primary school are celebrating after being recognised in the top 3 per cent of schools in the country.

Minister of State for School Standards, Nick Gibb MP wrote to St Oswald’s RC Primary School on Hartley Avenue to congratulate them for the ‘very high level of progress’ pupils in the school were making.

Headteacher Cath Kippax said: “These wonderful results have been achieved by our very hard working children and through the dedication of our staff.

"I am thrilled to have joined the school in September 2016, taking over from the acting headteacher Kelly Barlow.

“I look forward to managing and being part of the school’s continuing success.”

The government said the school results, published in December, showed that it was among the top 3 per cent of schools in England in terms of progress pupils making between key stage 1 and the end of key stage 2 for English reading, writing and mathematics.

Mr Gibb said: “Thank you for you hard work and professionalism in producing such high standards and congratulations again to you and your staff for all you have achieved.”