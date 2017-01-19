Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every local authority school in the borough is set to have its budget slashed under government plans, shocking new figures have revealed.

A major teaching union is warning that more than £5 million will be lost in two years, under Government proposals.

The changes could also result in a loss of 117 teachers and four teaching assistants in the borough, according to the National Union of Teachers (NUT).

The proposed national funding formula announced by Education Secretary Justine Greening, is aimed at increasing money for schools with additional needs such as deprivation, and is currently in its second stage of public consultation.

The biggest losers would be Accrington Academy and St Christopher’s CE High School with a cut of £748,877 and £635,979 respectively, according to the NUT.

However, Hyndburn Park Primary School is also due to have its budget severely slashed with reduction of £222,263 in two years, the union claim.

According to the government figures, Hyndburn’s secondary schools would lose a total of £488,000 if the formula had been implemented across 2016-2017.

Headteacher of Mount Carmel RC High School, Xavier Bowers said: “It’s a real shock.

“We had no clue that as a school we’d suffer and be worse off with this new formula because like other schools in Hyndburn we largely serve a very deprived community.

“Year on year it’s going to cost us about £100,000 extra if everything stays exactly the same.

“For schools like ourselves, Rhyddings, Accrington Academy and Hollins it’s going to have a massive impact particularly as the need as far as the children are concerned is only getting greater – we have more children coming to us struggling from primary and we want to do the best for them.

“But this is going to mean more children in classes or teachers taking more lessons, or both in the worst case scenario.

“There is only so much you can cut in these areas. We never thought it would be anywhere near as bad a as this. As schools we have to speak collectively as well as individually for the future and we will petition government to protect the children in this area.”

The National Union of Teachers has produced figures which estimate that by 2019, all primary and secondary schools in Hyndburn – excluding specialist schools – will lose a combined £5.2million and an average cut of £387 per pupil.

The real terms reductions have been calculated from current government policies, which include plans to reallocate school budgets according to a new national funding formula, and not increasing funding per pupil in line with inflation.

Neil Yates, chair of Governors at St Charles RC Primary School in Rishton which is estimated to have its budget cut by £39,382 across the two years, said: “The figures published by teaching unions are deeply troubling.

“Superficially they are bad enough, but with the added complexity of rising employment and site management costs, and the uncertainty of the economy in the months and years to come, the situation may become grave.

“However, if we are to be judged by government on the achievement results of our children, it is absolutely unacceptable that funding is limited to such an extreme where we lose staff, cannot provide resources, shrink the curriculum, cannot repair decaying buildings, and are forced to increase class sizes.

“The government cannot credibly demand increased standards against a backdrop of drastically reduced funding.”

Mr Yates added that St Charles would be urging Graham Jones MP to lobby for continuing investment in education.

Steve Campbell, headteacher of Hollins Technology College which is projected to lose £444,947 and 11 teachers, said: “They are expecting us to do more with less all the time. Over the last year we have had to find £200,000 just to remain exactly where we are.

“The implication is that we are going to be £400,000 worse off over two years.

“We are looking at the budget almost every day to see what we can save and we are trying to protect our staff as long as possible.

“We are going to have to try and deal with reductions without compromising the education, but that’s not sustainable.

“I can really see some schools struggling, possibly shutting in the long term and some of the primary schools are going to find it very, very difficult.”

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones described the predicted cuts as ‘terrible’.

He said: “£5million out of Hyndburn is a shocking admission of government failure both in terms of education, and the economy, and children who can’t vote are being punished.

“This loss is a tragedy for our community, particularly for the young people of Hyndburn who will see their education damaged.

“Our young people particularly need every effort to get them out of the deprivation that exists in some areas of our constituency.

“These cuts will only hold them back and jeopardise their futures and hit vital valued areas such as teaching assistants who work to raise the standard of teaching.”

Kevin Courtney, General Secretary of the NUT said the formula was a ‘levelling down’ and the NUT predicts that 90 per cent of schools will be ‘worse off’ despite the funding reform.

Ministers are consulting on the changes until March 22.

Ms Greening said the changes would offer a ‘level playing field’, with schools getting money according to the needs of pupils rather than the needs of the local council area as a whole.

Lancashire County Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “The Fair Funding of schools consultation started last month and will run until the end of March 2017.

“The county council and the Lancashire Schools Forum will consider the details and consult on their implications with schools and other stakeholders before making separate responses to the consultation.”

* The amount the National Union of Teachers predicts will be lost in total by 2019, its implication for schools per pupil, and the number of teachers the union predicts could be lost as a result:

Norden High

£212,119 £425 per pupil (4 teachers)

St Christopher’s CE High

£635,979 £624 per pupil (18 teachers)

Accrington Academy

£748,877 £796 per pupil (21 teachers)

Rhyddings High

£346,588 £597 per pupil (8 teachers)

Mount Carmel RC High

£538,301 £743 per pupil (13 teachers)

Hollins Technology College

£444,947 £568 per pupil (11 teachers)l