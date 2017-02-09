Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shock new report has named Hyndburn as the country’s capital of poor food hygiene.

Last October the Observer revealed that the borough had seen a five-fold increase in 12 months in the number of food outlets receiving a score of zero in the Food Standards Agency (FSA) hygiene ratings.

Now a ‘disturbing’ new survey of local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland has found that Hyndburn had the highest proportion of zero graded takeaways and sandwich shops – meaning they need urgent improvement.

Nine of the borough’s 105 takeaways and sandwich shops achieved the lowest possible rating, while a total of 41 failed to achieve a ‘generally satisfactory’ rating of 3 or higher. That rate of 39.1 per cent was the second worst of all 355 local authority areas – with only Newham in London faring worse, according to the report by lovemyvouchers.co.uk.

Council chiefs have said the figures reflect their tough crackdown on food operators.

However, Hyndburn Conservative councillor Peter Britcliffe said they raise serious questions.

He said: “These are very disturbing figures. It also raises the question, are standards applied more rigidly in Hyndburn than in other areas?

“If it is a level playing field then the food operators in the borough need to up their act.”

Milnshaw UKIP councillor Malcolm Pritchard said: “If you’ve got a rating of zero or one, you should be shut down and made to put it right.

“We don’t want dirty cafes in Hyndburn and if they can’t do it then they are finished and we should get rid of them.”

Figures previously released last December from the same survey showed that Hyndburn’s restaurants and cafes performed better than takeaways, with 17.3 per cent rated two or lower, although that was still the 11th highest rate in the country and the worst in Lancashire.

Legislation is set to be introduced in England in 2019 that makes it mandatory for hygiene ratings to be displayed prominently to customers.

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones said: “It is extremely concerning to see that Hyndburn has the worst food hygiene rating in Lancashire. Far more needs to be done to ensure hygiene standards are maintained.”

Mr Jones added: “In 2015, I supported an Early Day Motion in Parliament which called for food hygiene ratings to be displayed.

“Clearly, too little has been done since then to ensure standards have been enforced.”

Coun Paul Cox, Hyndburn council’s portfolio holder for environmental services, said they have cracked down on poor hygiene.

He said: “The council takes food hygiene very seriously and works hard to maintain and drive up standards.

“There has been an increase in the number of inspections carried out at food premises over the past 12 months and the food team are also carrying out re-visits to businesses which were non-compliant.

“The scores are a reflection on both the number of inspections and the council’s tough stance on premises which fail to comply with Food Standards Agency guidelines. As well as keeping their kitchens clean and food safe, businesses must keep clear and up-to-date records of their food safety management practices.

"If they do not have satisfactory records we will rate them low, as required by the FSA guidelines, even if everything else is compliant.”