Shocking video footage has emerged online showing a man apparently being attacked with a machete during a fight.

The incident - which appears to involve a group of travellers - happened on the Sadler Street Industrial Estate off Market Street in Church on Bank Holiday Monday.

Police confirmed they were contacted by Royal Blackburn Hospital about the incident after a man was admitted to hospital with chest and arm injuries.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Video footage of the brawl has now emerged online after a series of clips were posted on a travellers YouTube page.

One of the videos appears to show the ‘machete’ victim attack walk up to a man and punch him to the left side of his head.

A melee then erupts and around 20 people are shown to be at the scene.

In another video he is shown to be talking on his mobile phone before being chased down the street by a topless man who then appears to catch him on the arm with a machete.

The pair are then separated before the they run off down the street.

At least four police vans could be seen on the road in another YouTube video with officers speaking to people about the incident.

A fourth YouTube video taken at Royal Blackburn Hospital appears to show the victim talking to police and nursing staff.

He told officers: “I don’t want an argument with you. I’m not a grass.

“I’m not telling you. I have never been a grass in my life. I’m not a grass now.

“We are gypsy people. Romani gypsy. We live by the sword and die by the sword. That’s the way we’ve been brought up.”

Lancashire Police said they are treating the incident as a ‘machete attack’.

A spokesman said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment and did not suffer ‘significant injuries’.

A spokesperson said: “On Monday, May 29, we were contacted at 2.30pm by Royal Blackburn Hospital about a man who had been in for treatment.

“He had suffered chest and arm injuries and cuts.

“We are aware of the incident.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime reference number ED1708582.