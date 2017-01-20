Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shotguns and ammunition have been stolen in a ‘targeted burglary’.

The firearms were reported stolen from a house in the Windsor Road area of Great Harwood after the owner returned home on the evening of Thursday, January 19 and noticed that a cabinet had been taken containing four shotguns and ammunition.

Officers say the theft is thought to have happened between 6am and 6pm when the thieves gained entry to the house through cutting through a back door.

The stolen items are a Beretta 12 bore self-loading shotgun, an Armi Renato 12 bore single shotgun, an Escort 12 bore self-loading shotgun and a Breda 12 bore self-loading shotgun along with some assorted cartridges.

Sergeant Caroline Rigby, from Blackburn Police, said: “This was an isolated, targeted burglary where we think that the thieves have deliberately broken in for these items.

“Whilst we don’t think there is any wider threat to the public, we do appreciate that this is concerning for people and so we would like to reassure residents that we have stepped up patrols in the area and we have a number of officers working on finding the people responsible and recovering the firearms.

“If you saw any suspicious activity in the area during the day or you have any information that could help us with our investigation, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident reference 1082 of January 19. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.